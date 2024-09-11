A locomotive derailed on a construction site in the canton of Vaud on the Vallorbe-Lausanne line between La Sarraz and Cossonay-Penthalaz on Wednesday morning.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- A locomotive derailed on Wednesday morning on a construction site in the canton of Vaud on the Vallorbe-Lausanne line between La Sarraz and Cossonay-Penthalaz.
- Due to the derailment, the railroad line was completely interrupted.
- At 6.18 a.m., SBB announced that the interruption to the line had been lifted.
- There are still delays.
No one was injured, as an SBB spokeswoman told the Keystone-SDA news agency on request.
Due to the derailment, the railroad line was temporarily completely interrupted. The interruption has since been lifted. Delays are still to be expected, SBB announced on Twitter.
The R3 and R4 lines were affected by the interruption, as SBB announced on its website. Replacement buses have been organized.
SDA