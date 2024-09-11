The derailment of a locomotive that was being used on a construction site led to a line interruption. (theme picture) Image: Keystone/Gaetan Bally

A locomotive derailed on a construction site in the canton of Vaud on the Vallorbe-Lausanne line between La Sarraz and Cossonay-Penthalaz on Wednesday morning.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A locomotive derailed on Wednesday morning on a construction site in the canton of Vaud on the Vallorbe-Lausanne line between La Sarraz and Cossonay-Penthalaz.

Due to the derailment, the railroad line was completely interrupted.

At 6.18 a.m., SBB announced that the interruption to the line had been lifted.

There are still delays. Show more

No one was injured, as an SBB spokeswoman told the Keystone-SDA news agency on request.

Due to the derailment, the railroad line was temporarily completely interrupted. The interruption has since been lifted. Delays are still to be expected, SBB announced on Twitter.

Aufgehoben: Unterbruch La Sarraz - Cossonay-Penthalaz: 11.09.2024 04:13 - 06:18



Der Unterbruch des Bahnverkehrs auf der Strecke Vallorbe - Lausanne zwischen La Sarraz und Cossonay-Penthalaz ist aufgehoben.

Es sind noch Verspätungen und vereinzelte… https://t.co/gvSfHpEk2Z — Railinfo SBB. (@railinfo_sbb) September 11, 2024

The R3 and R4 lines were affected by the interruption, as SBB announced on its website. Replacement buses have been organized.

SDA