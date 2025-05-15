Seven people lost their lives in the accident off Sicily last year. Now there are clues as to the cause of the sinking of the huge sailing yacht, which was actually considered "unsinkable".

DPA dpa

According to British experts, the luxury yacht "Bayesian", which sank off the coast of Sicily last year, capsized due to extreme winds.

This is according to a preliminary report by the British Marine Accident Investigation Authority, as reported by the British news agency PA.

The sinking of the 56-meter yacht, which was described as "unsinkable", made headlines around the world last summer.

Seven people lost their lives.

The dead were the British software billionaire and owner of the yacht, Mike Lynch, his 18-year-old daughter, two couples who were friends and the ship's cook. Show more

According to the report, a wind speed of around 117 kilometers per hour would have been sufficient to cause the ship to capsize even without sails set. However, neither the owner nor the crew were aware of this structural weakness because it was not evident from the stability documentation.

At the time of the accident, the wind had reached speeds of just under 130 kilometers per hour, overturning the yacht in less than 15 seconds, the report continued. The investigation into the accident is being led by the British Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) because the yacht was registered in the UK.

Death of a diver halted salvage work

A crane ship is to salvage the wreck of the luxury yacht "Bayesian" to clarify the accident off Porticello (Sicily), the sailing yacht sank here on August 19, 2024 Image: IMAGO/Joerg Boethling

The dead are the British software billionaire and owner of the yacht, Mike Lynch, his 18-year-old daughter, two couples who were friends and the ship's cook. Apart from the chef, the entire crew managed to escape. A total of 15 crew members and guests survived.

Since then, the "Bayesian" has been lying on the seabed at a depth of around 50 meters, about one kilometer from the coast. The planned salvage operation was recently interrupted after a 39-year-old diver died during the work.

Much speculation about the cause of the accident

The captain and two other crew members are currently under investigation. They are accused of ignoring storm warnings and taking themselves to safety without looking after others.

With its 75-metre high mast and a weight of 473 tons, the "Bayesian" was one of the largest sailing yachts in the world. Images from underwater cameras show that the ship is still lying quite intact on the seabed on its right side. The salvage work has already been delayed several times. Most recently, it was said that it should be completed by mid-June.