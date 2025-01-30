Rapper Dank Demoss is fighting for her right to transportation in court. A Lyft driver refused to take her because of her weight. dankdemoss / Instagram

Rapper Dank Demoss is taking legal action against the Lyft transport service after a driver refused to give her a lift because of her weight. Her video of the discussion with the driver has gone viral.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rapper Dank Demoss is suing ride-hailing service Lyft after a driver refused to give her a ride because of her weight.

She is demanding compensation and is invoking the Michigan Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of weight.

Lyft rejects the accusation, emphasizes that drivers are independent contractors and does not comment on ongoing proceedings. Show more

Rapper Dank Demoss calls herself a "BBW", a Big Beautiful Woman. The woman from Detroit fights for body positivity and wears her fullness with pride.

A driver for the Lyft ride-sharing service, on the other hand, seems to have a problem with such people.

When he saw his passenger, who had ordered him via app, he locked the doors and wanted to leave her standing there. This is what Dank Demoss, whose real name is Dajua Blanding, says. "Vice" retells the case.

"My car is no match for her weight"

Somehow, the rapper manages to stop her driver and get an explanation from him as to why he doesn't want to give her a lift. She was "too big", according to the video that the woman published afterwards.

His car - a Mercedes - was not up to her weight, he explains in a fine voice and polite words. He cancels the trip and tells her to order a larger vehicle - an Uber XL.

"Do you refuse every full person because they don't fit in your car?" Blanding asks the driver, adding that she has never experienced anything like it. In the caption of the post, she tags the Lyft account and admits that she feels "humiliated and ashamed".

Lawsuit against the Lyft transport service

Dank Demoss has now sued the transportation service Lyft. The Detroit-based law firm Marko Law LLC, which specializes in civil rights issues, is providing her with legal support. In her lawsuit, Blanding is seeking financial compensation for stress, emotional distress, legal fees and other damages.

"Under the [Michigan Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act], denying someone a promotion because of their weight is no different than denying them a promotion because of their race or religion," explained attorney Jon Marko. "Discrimination of any kind should never be tolerated in our society."

Denying someone a promotion because of their weight is not only illegal, but also dangerous, adds attorney Zach Runyan. "Imagine the consequences if Ms. Blanding could not seek shelter after the driver abandoned her. This could have ended even worse."

When asked about this, the Lyft company stated that it rejects any form of discrimination, reports NBC News. However, it could not comment on pending lawsuits. Disputes say. In addition, the drivers work as independent contractors.

