The Märchenhotel Braunwald GL has made a special bet with its apprentices: Anyone who does not smoke during their apprenticeship will receive 1000 francs. They are appealing to the apprentices' sense of personal responsibility.

The operators of the Märchenhotel in Braunwald GL do not support this at all.

To prevent this, they entered into a so-called smoking bet with their apprentices six years ago. Show more

The Märchenhotel in Braunwald GL has a deal with its apprentices: If they don't smoke during their entire apprenticeship, they receive 1000 francs. Anyone who smokes just one puff of a cigarette has lost the so-called smoker's bet.

Patric and Nadja Vogel have been rewarding their apprentices in their hotel in this way for six years. They tell Züri Today that they already have a jar with the 1,000 francs in it at the start of their apprenticeship.

Appealing to personal responsibility

However, the apprentices are not controlled in this bet. They have to decide for themselves whether they have won or lost the bet. Patric and Nadja Vogel appeal to the personal responsibility of their trainees. They are informed when they have to give an account. This gives them time to think about whether they can communicate their success with a clear conscience.

Two to four apprentices start their training at the Märchenhotel every year. So there are around seven to ten apprentices in total. Just over half of them receive the 1,000 francs at the end. "In gastronomy, smoking and breaks are very closely linked and the smoking rate is unfortunately relatively high," explains Vogel. This is also one of the reasons why the smoking bet was launched.

Making catering professions more attractive

The aim is to achieve even better rates and prevent young people from taking up smoking. It is also about making catering professions more attractive. The company also gives its apprentices a GA travelcard and a season ticket for the Braunwald ski area. "The smoker's bet is also part of this bouquet of benefits."

The feedback from the young talents on the bet has also been good. Vogel hopes that the incentive will lead to them not immediately turning to cigarettes when problems arise at school or at home.