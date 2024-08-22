In Australia, a man got out of an airplane via the emergency exit. He was arrested. X



An eyewitness reported that the man was behaving strangely.

A passenger walked onto the wing of a stationary aircraft at Melbourne Airport. The man left the plane on Thursday via an emergency exit, stepped onto the wing and then climbed down onto the runway via an engine, according to the authorities. The man was arrested.

Jetstar flight JQ507 had previously landed at Melbourne Airport from Sydney and parked at a terminal. When the exit gate was opened, a chute was automatically extended to the ground, according to a Jetstar statement.

However, the man did not use it, but instead walked along the wing and climbed down one of the two engines of the Airbus A320. An eyewitness reported that the man was behaving strangely. Other passengers on board were shouting and screaming.

Jetstar employees alerted the Australian Federal Police, who arrested the man for suspected aggressive behavior and violation of safety protocols. According to the police, he was examined by paramedics and taken to hospital, where he was to remain for the time being.

