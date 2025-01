It was initially unclear to the police why the accident occurred. Symbolbild: sda

An 89-year-old man died in an accident in Purasca near Lugano TI on Tuesday. According to the police, he fell about ten meters into a stream bed.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Purasca near Lugano TI, an 89-year-old man had a fatal accident while gardening.

According to police reports, he fell about ten meters into a stream bed.

Despite resuscitation attempts, all help came too late for the 89-year-old. Show more

The accident occurred shortly before 12.30 p.m., according to the Ticino cantonal police. The man had been working in the garden before the fall.

Despite resuscitation attempts, all help came too late for the 89-year-old. In addition to the police, fire and rescue services, the air ambulance was also deployed. According to reports, it was initially unclear why the accident occurred.