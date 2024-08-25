A man has had a fatal accident on Lake Constance. Bild: Keystone7

A man was caught in the propeller of a motorboat on the German side of Lake Constance. He was fatally injured in the accident.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man has been killed on the German side of Lake Constance.

He was caught in the propeller of a motorboat off the municipality of Langenargen.

There are as yet no further details about the course of the accident or the identity of the deceased. Show more

A man was caught in the propeller of a motorboat on the German side of Lake Constance. He was fatally injured in the accident.

He was out on the water on Saturday with four companions off the municipality of Langenargen (Germany) to go wakeboarding, according to the police headquarters in Göppingen, Baden-Württemberg, on Sunday.

Water police launched an investigation

The officials did not initially provide any further details about the course of the accident or the identity of the deceased. A total of five people between the ages of 27 and 29 were on board the boat. The water police in Langenargen began an investigation into the accident.

SDA