The allegations are shocking: a man is said to have abused a woman in a pigsty in Poland for years. The crime only came to light by chance. The public prosecutor's office is investigating.

In Poland, a man allegedly locked a woman in a pigsty for five years, raped and abused her.

The crime came to light when the woman was taken to hospital because of a dislocated shoulder.

The doctors became aware of the numerous older injuries.

The public prosecutor's office is investigating. Show more

A man in Poland allegedly kept a woman in a pigsty for more than five years and abused her. As the news channel "Polsat News" reported, citing the public prosecutor's office, the 35-year-old is accused of mistreatment with particular cruelty.

He is accused of physically and psychologically torturing and repeatedly raping the woman, who was five years younger than him. Her access to water and hygiene products was restricted.

According to the Polish news agency PAP, the accused is now in custody. If convicted, the man from the village of Gaiki near Glogow in the Lower Silesian Voivodeship could face up to 25 years in prison.

Hospital sounds the alarm

A hospital alerted the authorities, the public prosecutor responsible in Glogow told the broadcaster. The woman had been taken to hospital because of a dislocated shoulder, but the extent of her older injuries had shocked the doctors. As "Polsat News" further reported, the woman gave birth to a child in a hospital some time ago. It was given up for adoption.

"I couldn't tell the doctors the truth, I was scared because he threatened me that it would get worse if I complained," the 30-year-old told the local news portal "Myglogow.pl".

A house search was ordered. An arrest warrant is to be applied for. The local portal "Myglogow.pl" reported that the woman had met the man online in 2019.

