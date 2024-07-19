A man on a fishing excursion is almost speared by a blue marlin in the Gulf of Mexico. The recording goes viral and reaches almost 140 million views on TikTok.

A man on a fishing boat in the Gulf of Mexico is almost speared by a blue marlin.

The recording goes viral on TikTok and reaches almost 140 million views within 3 days. Show more

This blue marlin probably had other plans. Instead of hopping into the boat and surrendering to its fate, it jumps into the air and almost spears a man on the fishing boat who is on a fishing excursion in the Gulf of Mexico.

The footage shows how lucky the man was. The video attracted a lot of attention on TikTok, reaching almost 140 million views within three days.

Both the fish and the man escaped with a scare.

