A man on a fishing excursion is almost speared by a blue marlin in the Gulf of Mexico. The recording goes viral and reaches almost 140 million views on TikTok.
This blue marlin probably had other plans. Instead of hopping into the boat and surrendering to its fate, it jumps into the air and almost spears a man on the fishing boat who is on a fishing excursion in the Gulf of Mexico.
The footage shows how lucky the man was. The video attracted a lot of attention on TikTok, reaching almost 140 million views within three days.
Both the fish and the man escaped with a scare.
