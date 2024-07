Dramatic accident in Bosco Gurin TI: a 53-year-old man was run over by his own car. (symbolic image) Bild:dpa

Dramatic accident in Bosco Gurin TI: A 53-year-old man was run over by his own car. The man died at the scene of the accident.

A man was run over by his own car in Bosco Gurin TI.

He was so seriously injured that he died at the scene. Show more

A 53-year-old man was run over by his own car in Bosco Gurin TI on Thursday. He was so seriously injured that he died at the scene.

According to initial findings, the car parked in a parking lot had become independent and rolled backwards without a driver, as the Ticino cantonal police wrote. The police officers and the Rega rescue team were only able to determine that the man had died. A care team was called to the scene of the accident.

