Strange police operation in the Lake Constance district. Bild: Marijan Murat/dpa

Dangerous action in the Lake Constance district in Germany: a man opens the back door and jumps out of a moving car. The 33-year-old probably had to go to the toilet.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 33-year-old man apparently had a very urgent need while driving.

At around 30 km/h, he opened the rear car door and quickly jumped out of the car while it was still moving.

The planned visit to the toilet then ended with a trip to the clinic. Show more

The pressure must have been pretty intense, because a 33-year-old man jumped out of a moving car in the Lake Constance district of Germany for a curious reason. The reason for this daring maneuver: the man urgently needed to go to the toilet.

As the driver was probably not interested in stopping for his passenger in the back seat, he simply opened the rear door of the moving car and jumped out - at 30 km/h.

Man had to go to hospital

Fortunately, the 33-year-old got off lightly when he jumped out. The emergency services were alerted and took the slightly injured man to a hospital for outpatient treatment. According to the Ravensburg police, the 33-year-old had more than two per mille in his blood.

According to a police spokesperson, it is unclear why the driver of the car did not stop and simply let the man out of the car.