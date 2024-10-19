  1. Residential Customers
Knife attack in Germany Man randomly attacks passers-by - four people seriously injured

dpa

19.10.2024 - 22:05

Four people were seriously injured in the attack.
Sy,mbolbild: dpa

A 32-year-old man attacks four people with a knife in the district of Peine in Lower Saxony. All were seriously injured. What is known about the crime so far?

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Four people have been seriously injured in a knife attack in the district of Peine (Germany).
  • The 32-year-old suspected perpetrator from Peine was arrested on the spot by the officers without resistance.
  • According to the police, the background to the crime is still unclear.
A 32-year-old man attacked four people with a knife in the district of Peine. The attacker seriously injured three men and a 48-year-old woman with the knife on the roadside in Vallstedt in the afternoon, said a police spokesman. However, there was no danger to the victims' lives. The suspected perpetrator from Peine was arrested on the spot by the officers without resistance.

According to the police, the background to the crime is still unclear - initial investigations indicate that the suspect may have a mental illness. The injured men are 18, 66 and 73 years old. All were taken to nearby hospitals. The investigation is ongoing.

dpa