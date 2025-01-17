The man was only admitted to hospital on his third visit to the emergency room. Symbolbild: dpa

A paraplegic man visits the emergency room several times, but no doctor initially finds a cure. The 36-year-old finally undergoes surgery - and suffers the consequences today.

A paraplegic man in Spain had an erection for 30 hours and visited an emergency room three times - but none of the medical measures taken were able to alleviate his condition. Due to late treatment by a specialist and an incorrect diagnosis, the 36-year-old must now be compensated with 49,000 euros (around 46,000 Swiss francs), reported the Spanish news agency Europa Press, citing the regional newspaper "Levante-EMV".

According to the report, an authority in the autonomous Mediterranean region of Valencia, the Consell Jurídic Consultiu, examined the case and established the errors. The Ministry of Health of the Valencia region must now pay the damages. The wife will also be awarded 5000 euros (around 4700 francs) for moral damages suffered.

The man ultimately had to undergo two operations, during which an initially inserted penile prosthesis was removed. He still suffers from pain and erectile dysfunction to this day, Europa Press reported.

Sent home again twice

The man had come to the emergency room of Ontinyent Hospital south of the city of Valencia on July 5, 2020 with an erection that had already lasted six hours - a so-called priapism - and was discharged after a physical examination and a blood test. Further observation was to be carried out by the family doctor.

After 20 hours, when the erection did not subside with the treatment he was given, he was taken back to hospital. On this occasion, a drainage was inserted and a decrease in his erection was noted. The man was then discharged again.

He went to the emergency room for the third time when his erection worsened. This time he was referred to a hospital in nearby Xàtiva and admitted as an inpatient.