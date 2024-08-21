Man shot dead at Frankfurt main station - Gallery Forensics and the homicide squad at Frankfurt Central Station Image: dpa The crime scene at Frankfurt Central Station. Image: dpa The main station was closed for around 25 minutes on Tuesday evening due to the police operation. Image: dpa Police car in front of Frankfurt Central Station on Tuesday evening. Image: dpa Man shot dead at Frankfurt main station - Gallery Forensics and the homicide squad at Frankfurt Central Station Image: dpa The crime scene at Frankfurt Central Station. Image: dpa The main station was closed for around 25 minutes on Tuesday evening due to the police operation. Image: dpa Police car in front of Frankfurt Central Station on Tuesday evening. Image: dpa

A homicide in the evening in the middle of Frankfurt Central Station. The perpetrator tries to escape but doesn't get far. What is known so far.

dpa

A man has been shot dead at Frankfurt Central Station. The homicide took place on Tuesday evening at around 9 p.m. in the middle of the station in front of a track, said a police spokesman. The perpetrator wanted to flee. However, the federal police caught him a few meters away from the scene of the crime. He is to be brought before a magistrate in the course of Wednesday morning.

The background to the crime was initially completely unclear. The police were also initially unable to provide any more precise information about the identity of the two men.

The main station was reportedly closed for around 25 minutes on Tuesday evening due to the police operation. The operation continued into the night: forensics and the homicide squad were still on site, the police said at 1.30 am. However, only the area around the crime scene was still closed and the trains were running again.

dpa