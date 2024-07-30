Looks completely natural, but was created on a computer: An AI-generated model advertises a teen collection for the fashion chain Mango in an AI-generated photo. Image: Mango

The fashion brand Mango advertises its latest collection "Sunset Dream" entirely with AI models. This type of campaign is intended to reduce costs. It will probably be harder for real models to get jobs in the future.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Only the clothes are real: fashion brand Mango is now advertising with AI models.

The campaign for the teen line "Sunset Dream" was created entirely on a computer.

Real models could lose many jobs in the future, and modeling agencies see great uncertainty in the industry. Show more

At least the clothes are real. But the rest was created on the computer: Spanish fashion brand Mango is relying on artificial intelligence for its latest campaign and is promoting its teen line "Sunset Dream" entirely with AI-generated models.

The artificial intelligence also created the campaign photos. To do this, it positioned the individually photographed real items of clothing on the AI model and created the matching background.

Mango is the first major brand to rely entirely on AI for its advertising. The "Sunset Dream" campaign is just the starting signal, as the company writes in a press release. The company has developed a plan for the next two years and wants to use the technology to increase profits.

Model agencies are worried

While real models are losing orders, Mango is hoping to optimize profits. After all, there are no more costs for models, photographers and shoots. Even in the current campaign, there are hardly any differences to real photos: The AI model looks natural, the scene in the background authentic.

"I had assumed that it would take a few more years before AI models would be indistinguishable from real people," Jad Hayek comments on the Mango campaign for "20 Minuten". The managing director of Zurich-based model agency Fotogen did not expect it to happen so quickly.

He sees major uncertainties ahead for the industry: "This is a considerable challenge for us." While the future of modeling agencies is uncertain for Hayek, Ingo Nolden sees the development as a challenge. The head of the model agency Iconic Talent Management in Berlin is hoping for "motivation to expand our line of business, because it will revolutionize an entire industry", as he is quoted in "Bild".