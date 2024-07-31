Tourists are reflected in their swimwear on the beach at the seaside resort of Binz in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Bild: Stefan Sauer/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Self-doubt, shame and pressure from social media: according to a survey, many people avoid beach vacations because of this. Younger people are particularly critical - but not just of themselves.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Many Germans avoid beach vacations because of body shame.

A survey shows: Almost one in three women and just over one in four men avoid unpleasant beach situations.

Younger people are particularly critical of themselves. Show more

According to a survey, many people in Germany avoid beach vacations because they don't feel comfortable in their bodies. Almost one in three women and just over one in four men avoid this unpleasant situation, according to a representative survey by health insurer Pronova BKK.

Around 1,600 women and men aged 18 and over took part in the online survey in April. The results have now been published in Leverkusen. According to the results, women in particular try to cover up unpopular body parts: 75 percent of those surveyed said they try to conceal them as much as possible. The figure for men was 47 percent.

Beauty procedures especially before the vacation

Younger people are particularly critical of themselves: 71 percent of 18 to 29-year-olds are said to take extra action before their vacations to change their appearance. More than half (53 percent) of those under 30 are also open to cosmetic procedures. According to the survey, 18 percent have already had minor procedures, such as Botox injections, carried out especially for a vacation. 15 percent in this age group have even opted for major cosmetic surgery, such as liposuction or a facelift, before going on vacation.

Significant pressure: the perfect image on social media

The critical self-perception also has to do with the influence of social media, explains Patrizia Thamm, who works as a health promotion officer at the health insurance company. "Generation Z experiences considerable pressure to conform to the ideals presented in social media."

A swimmer sits in one of the beach chairs on Warnemünde beach on the Baltic Sea coast in changeable weather. Bild: Jens Büttner/dpa

Half of under-30s edit their photos every time before showing them to friends or posting them online, according to the results of the survey. This distorts self-perception, criticizes the health expert. "There is a lack of sufficient education and acceptance for different looks."

Body shaming: younger people are not just critical of themselves

According to the results, 43% of under-30s also believe that fatter people should not show themselves in a bikini, swimsuit or swimming trunks. This view is shared by 32 percent of the population as a whole. Those affected by such body shaming could become increasingly dissatisfied with themselves and their body image and internalize the discrimination, warns health expert Thamm.

"The emotional well-being of the person being shamed deteriorates and can lead to low self-esteem, depressive moods, anxiety and even suicidal tendencies." Everyone should focus more on themselves instead of reducing others to their appearance.