On the Croatian Adriatic coast, mites are spoiling holidaymakers' bathing fun. Symbolbild: IMAGO/Depositphotos

The tourist paradise around the picturesque region of Istria is plagued by a grass mite infestation. Holidaymakers on the Croatian Adriatic coast are being bitten by the tiny arachnids - those affected complain of red spots on their skin and severe itching.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A plague of mites has been spreading on the Croatian peninsula of Istria since August.

Those affected complain of skin rashes and severe itching after being bitten by the grass mite.

The all-clear has been given by doctors: mite bites cannot be life-threatening. Show more

The dry weather on the popular Adriatic coast in Istria has led to a proliferation of grass mites. The first reports of the annoying little creatures were apparently received in August from the area around Fažana, in the southern part of the peninsula, as reported by the "Ippen Media" group. In the meantime, the mite plague is said to have spread to the towns of Šišan and Premantura. Residents and guests on the island of Fratarski are now also struggling with the parasites.

Mites are usually found in pillows and mattresses. Grass mites, on the other hand, prefer dry grass and dry branches. The current unusually warm weather with little rainfall on the Croatian peninsula of Istria is contributing to the proliferation of the pests.

Grass mite bites can cause wheals and nodules on the skin. Bild: imago stock&people

Vacationers quickly come into contact with the pests, especially near the beach and on the way to their accommodation. Their bites can cause severe skin rashes and intense itching. The symptoms can last up to two weeks.

"The bites looked like a pimple, like when a wasp stings, and then it stays. It doesn't stop itching," says Cvetana Tadić, a sufferer from Belgrade on "danas.hr". However, dermatologist Bernarda Mišanović Marković gives the all-clear on the online platform: "Mites cannot be life-threatening."