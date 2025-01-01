The Lamborghini was a total loss. Bild: Keystone

Late on New Year's Eve, a Lamborghini caught fire in a parking garage in Zufikon in the canton of Aargau. 75 other cars were damaged by smoke and soot.

Late on New Year's Eve, a Lamborghini caught fire in a garage in Zufikon in the canton of Aargau. 75 other cars were damaged by smoke and soot. According to the police, no one was injured.

The fire affected the underground parking garage of a housing estate in Wygarten, according to the Aargau cantonal police on Wednesday. At 10 p.m., residents noticed that smoke was seeping into the open air from the garage.

When the fire department arrived, the garage was completely filled with smoke, they said. It turned out that the cause was a burning Lamborghini.

Amount of damage still unclear

The car was completely destroyed by the fire. The exact amount of damage cannot yet be estimated, the police wrote. The heat also damaged the concrete ceiling of the garage. Experts still need to clarify whether this has affected the statics of the building.

For safety reasons, access to the underground garage has been closed for the time being. The cause of the fire was initially unclear and the police began an investigation.

According to reports, more than a hundred firefighters were on duty until well into the night due to the fire.