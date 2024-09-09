After the shooting rampage that left four people dead at a high school in the US state of Georgia, the events leading up to the crime are coming into focus. Could the tragedy have been prevented?

The mother of a classmate of the suspect in the shooting rampage at a high school in the US state of Georgia has accused school representatives of failing. There is evidence that they were warned before the crime that the boy was in crisis. With this information, the tragedy could have been prevented, Rabecca Sayarath told the AP news agency in a telephone interview on Sunday. Sayarath's daughter Lyela had told reporters on Wednesday, the day of the rampage at Apalachee High School in Winder, that school officials had previously been searching for the 14-year-old, who is accused of four counts of murder.

Flowers for those killed at Apalachee High School in Winder in the US state of Georgia. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Others, however, refused to hold the school or security authorities responsible for the massacre. Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock told CNN that he would not act as an arbiter of what happened. He applauded the first responders. "When others run from danger, they run in their direction to do the best they can."

According to official reports, the gunman shot and killed two fellow students, also aged 14, a 39-year-old teacher and a 53-year-old female teacher. Eight other students and teachers were injured, seven of them by gunfire. They were expected to recover physically.

Warned of "extreme emergency"

Annie Brown told the Washington Post newspaper that her sister, the suspect's mother, had sent her a message saying she had spoken to a school counselor and warned staff of an "extreme emergency" before the rampage. Brown said her sister asked the school to find her son quickly. Brown presented screenshots of the text messages to the newspaper. The suspect's mother expressed sadness about the crime to the Washington Post and New York Post on Saturday. The boy's grandfather told several media outlets that his daughter - the shooter's mother - had received a message from her son saying he was sorry.

