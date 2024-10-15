A 38-year-old woman died late on Friday evening in the Spanish city of Villarreal after being bitten by the family hamster.
The Colombian woman and her two children, aged 17 and 11, had made their way to the nearby hospital after the bite. Just a few meters from the doors of the Carinyera health center, she suffered a cardiovascular collapse and died, as the Spanish newspaper "El Periodico Mediterraneo" reports.
"Health workers immediately rushed to help and tried to resuscitate the woman", the report states. The rescue measures were unsuccessful. The police then cordoned off the area.
Possible anaphylactic shock
An autopsy will now clarify whether the hamster bite actually led to the woman's death. It is suspected that she suffered an anaphylactic shock due to a severe allergic reaction to the hamster bite.
According to the health insurance company Sanitas, an untreated bite injury can have health risks. Accordingly, any bite injury, regardless of the animal, must be treated immediately.
It is not yet known how much time passed after the bite before the woman made her way to hospital. The exact circumstances of the incident are now being investigated by the authorities.