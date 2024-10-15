The woman dies after being bitten by a hamster. (theme picture) Caroline Seidel/dpa-tmn

In the Spanish city of Villarreal, a 38-year-old woman died on the way to hospital after being bitten by her pet hamster. An autopsy is now to confirm the cause of death.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 38-year-old mother collapsed and died in Villarreal, Spain, after being bitten by the family hamster.

The woman was on her way to hospital.

The incident happened in front of her children. Show more

A 38-year-old woman died late on Friday evening in the Spanish city of Villarreal after being bitten by the family hamster.

The Colombian woman and her two children, aged 17 and 11, had made their way to the nearby hospital after the bite. Just a few meters from the doors of the Carinyera health center, she suffered a cardiovascular collapse and died, as the Spanish newspaper "El Periodico Mediterraneo" reports.

"Health workers immediately rushed to help and tried to resuscitate the woman", the report states. The rescue measures were unsuccessful. The police then cordoned off the area.

Possible anaphylactic shock

An autopsy will now clarify whether the hamster bite actually led to the woman's death. It is suspected that she suffered an anaphylactic shock due to a severe allergic reaction to the hamster bite.

Shortly before reaching the Carinyera Hospital in Villarreal, the woman collapsed. Google Street View

According to the health insurance company Sanitas, an untreated bite injury can have health risks. Accordingly, any bite injury, regardless of the animal, must be treated immediately.

It is not yet known how much time passed after the bite before the woman made her way to hospital. The exact circumstances of the incident are now being investigated by the authorities.