In Wengi near Büren, a motorcyclist was measured at 158 kilometers per hour instead of the permitted 80 kilometers per hour. The Bern cantonal police seized the motorcycle and confiscated the man's driver's license.

The excessive speed was measured on Tuesday morning on Bernstrasse shortly before 7 a.m., according to the Bern cantonal police.

The speed of the motorcycle driving from Büren in the direction of Lätti was 158 kilometers per hour after deducting the legal tolerance. The maximum permitted speed on this stretch of road is 80 kilometers per hour.

The 50-year-old motorcyclist will have to answer to the courts in accordance with the legal provisions on speeding offenses, it said.

