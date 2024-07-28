  1. Residential Customers
Sufers GR Motorcyclist dies in collision with car

28.7.2024 - 14:51

A 57-year-old motorcyclist lost his life in a collision with a car in Sufers GR on Saturday. (symbolic image)
sda

A motorcyclist collided with a car on Saturday afternoon. The 57-year-old man died at the scene of the accident in Sufers GR.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • There was a fatal accident in Sufers GR on Saturday.
  • A motorcyclist collided with an oncoming car while trying to overtake a car.
  • The 57-year-old died at the scene of the accident.
A 57-year-old motorcyclist died in a collision with a car in Sufers GR on Saturday. The two-wheeler rider had previously overtaken another car and then crashed head-on into the second car coming towards him.

The motorcyclist died at the scene of the accident after the collision on Saturday afternoon, the Graubünden cantonal police announced on Sunday.

The two car occupants - a 70-year-old man and his female passenger - were injured. They were taken to hospital.

The exact course of the accident was clarified by the public prosecutor's office and the police.

According to initial findings, the motorcyclist was driving from Splügen in the direction of Andeer shortly before 3 p.m. when he caught up with the first car in Sufers at the junction with the A13 and overtook it. He then collided with the oncoming car.

