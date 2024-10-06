The mountaineer was out alone in bad weather and had an accident. Symbolbild: dpa

A mountaineer makes an emergency call after a fall in Tyrol. Rescuers were unable to reach him for a long time. Now a body has been recovered - most likely that of the missing man from Brandenburg.

No time? blue News summarizes for you During the search for a missing German mountaineer in Tyrol, rescue teams have recovered a body.

The 21-year-old made an emergency call after a fall on Friday.

Bad weather prevented the deployment of search teams for two days. Show more

In the search for a missing German mountaineer in Tyrol, rescue teams have recovered a body. It is most likely the missing 21-year-old from the district of Oberhavel in Brandenburg, said a spokesman for the police in Tyrol. However, formal identification was still pending.

The young man had set off on a mountain tour with a friend from Telfs on Thursday. While the friend turned back due to bad weather and snowfall, the 21-year-old wanted to continue in the direction of Hohe Munde Ostgipfel, the police reported.

27 mountain rescuers had to turn back

He then made an emergency call in the afternoon after he had slipped up to 100 meters and injured himself. The mountain rescue team reached him on his cell phone and sent 27 mountain rescuers to search for him. However, as darkness fell and due to the bad weather, the rescuers had to turn back.

On Friday, a lifeless person was spotted from a helicopter. Search teams made it to the vicinity, but were unable to descend to the accident site due to the risk of falling. The bad weather also prevented helicopter operations on Saturday. The rescue was therefore only completed on Sunday.

dpa