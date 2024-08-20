In contrast to smallpox, which has been declared eradicated since 1980, an infection with Mpox is generally much milder. Imago/Depositphotos

Following the first imported Mpox case of the new variant Ib in Europe, the World Health Organization (WHO) is warning against panic.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A first Mpox case of the more easily transmissible clade Ib has emerged in Sweden.

According to the WHO, however, variant II is still dominant in Europe.

It is mainly transmitted via close skin contact and causes a rash, fever and muscle pain.

Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, pointed out on Tuesday that the virus has been circulating in the region in the form of clade II since the previous outbreak in 2022

"Mpox is not the new Covid," Kluge said in a video call with media in Geneva. "We know how to control Mpox," he emphasized. The outbreak two years ago was brought under control through high vigilance against new infections, vaccinations and the direct involvement of men who have sex with men.

Ultimately, however, the political will and resources were lacking to completely eradicate Mpox in Europe. Now there is an opportunity to be vigilant against newly imported cases of clade Ib from Africa as well as to effectively combat clade II, said Kluge.

The WHO had declared the highest alert level last week due to the current Mpox outbreaks in Africa and the new, potentially more dangerous variant Ib. This is intended to ensure increased vigilance worldwide and the fair distribution of vaccines.

Previous variant remains the main problem in Europe

According to experts, clade Ib appears to be more easily transmissible than previous variants and also more likely to lead to severe cases. However, Kluge emphasized that in Europe there has only been one imported Ib case in Sweden so far. Variant II, which has been dominant in Europe up to now, is mainly transmitted in the region via close skin contact and mainly affects men who have sex with men.

The virus causes a skin rash, fever and muscle pain. So far this year, more than 14,000 suspected cases of Mpox and more than 500 deaths have been reported from the Democratic Republic of Congo and other African countries.

