Tesla has cheated Musk's "Optimus" robots were controlled by humans

Dominik Müller

16.10.2024

The scam has been exposed: Tesla's "Optimus" robots tapped drinks, danced, chatted with guests and attracted a lot of attention last week - but it was all for show.

16.10.2024, 20:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Tesla unveiled the "Optimus" robots last week at Warner Bros' Hollywood studios.
  • The "Optimus" robots talked to the guests - with different voices - and attracted their full attention.
  • In future, they will also be able to take on jobs such as babysitting.
  • However, the robots did not act autonomously at the show, but were controlled by Tesla employees.
Show more

Last week, the "Optimus" robots were presented at the big Tesla show in the Hollywood studios of Warner Bros. They dispensed drinks, played "rock, paper, scissors" and chatted with the guests.

But now it came out: it was all just a show. The robots did not act autonomously, but were controlled by Tesla employees.

Availability open. Elon Musk shows Tesla's robotaxi and self-driving bus

Availability openElon Musk shows Tesla's robotaxi and self-driving bus

What stood out in the numerous visitor videos was that the robots spoke with extremely different voices and always responded immediately. This suggested that they were actually controlled remotely.

A Tesla analyst from investment bank Morgan Stanley wrote after the event: "We assume that these robots were not fully autonomous, but relied on human intervention."

On the other hand, the world's biggest tech Youtuber said: "When asked on site, Tesla employees also concealed the fact that the robots were controlled."

So whether the "Optimus" robots can and should look after children in the future is still written in the stars.

