The Migros logos at its headquarters will probably have to be changed soon - new owners are being sought for Hotelplan and Melectronics. (archive picture) sda

The sale of the Migros travel subsidiary Hotelplan is becoming increasingly exciting. Until now, the vacation home broker Hometogo was considered the hottest candidate, but now a new competitor has emerged.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you Luxembourg-based vacation home broker Hometogo was considered the hottest candidate for the takeover of Migros' travel subsidiary Hotelplan.

Now a new buyer, the British company Awase, appears to be in the running. Show more

The carousel of candidates for the sale of the Migros travel subsidiary Hotelplan continues to turn. As "Blick" writes, the previous hot contender Hometogo is out of the race. The vacation home broker probably wanted to take over Hotelplan together with the Dertour Group.

Now Awase, the next vacation home broker, is the most talked-about candidate. The company is headquartered in the UK and operates in 36 countries. It is part of Platinum Equity and has plenty of money available for strategic acquisitions.

For the "Blick" it is clear: Awaze will take over the profitable vacation home business and the remaining tour operator business would be taken over by another bidder. Which would put Dertour back in business.