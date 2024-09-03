New Zealand triples the entry fee for tourists - Gallery Auckland is the largest city in the Pacific state. (archive picture) Image: dpa New Zealand attracts people from all over the world with its breathtaking landscapes. (archive picture) Image: dpa New Zealand triples the entry fee for tourists - Gallery Auckland is the largest city in the Pacific state. (archive picture) Image: dpa New Zealand attracts people from all over the world with its breathtaking landscapes. (archive picture) Image: dpa

A trip to New Zealand is at the top of many globetrotters' bucket lists. But soon they will have to dig deeper into their pockets to admire the country's beauty.

The New Zealand government has announced that it will almost triple the tourist fee for tourists from most countries in the world.

From October 1, the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) will cost the equivalent of 53 francs instead of the current 19 francs.

International tourism entails high costs for local communities, "including additional pressure on regional infrastructure and higher maintenance and upkeep costs in our nature reserves", it said. Show more

A dream trip to New Zealand will also become more expensive for Swiss tourists: the government of the Pacific state has announced that it will almost triple the tourist fee for tourists from most countries in the world. From October 1, the "International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy" (IVL) will cost the equivalent of 53 francs instead of just under 19 francs as before.

The amount is paid online in advance when applying for the NZeTA electronic entry permit. Swiss, German and Austrian citizens do not require a visa if they wish to stay in the country for a maximum of three months. Anyone wishing to stay longer must enter the country with a visitor visa. The costs for this will also increase significantly from next month.

Criticism from the tourism industry

"International tourism plays an enormously important role for the New Zealand economy," said Tourism Minister Matt Doocey. However, it also brings high costs for local communities, "including additional pressure on regional infrastructure and higher maintenance and upkeep costs in our conservation areas". He is confident that his country will continue to be seen as an attractive destination by many people around the world.

Critics doubt this. The Tourism Industry Association (TIA) warned that New Zealand had already been struggling to boost tourism since the end of the coronavirus pandemic and was lagging behind the rest of the world. "This will now further impact our global competitiveness," said Managing Director Rebecca Ingram. The higher fee is expected to result in tens of thousands of fewer holidaymakers each year.

New Zealand, which consists of two main islands, is a dream destination for many people around the world. In addition to untouched nature, huge glaciers, fjords and volcanoes, the country also attracts visitors with metropolitan cities such as Auckland and beautiful beaches.

