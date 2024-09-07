Fire on the Brocken - Operation could last for days - Gallery The fire will continue to be extinguished until dark - for the time being. Image: dpa The risk of forest fires is currently very high in large parts of Saxony-Anhalt. Image: dpa A change in the weather promises help. Image: dpa The fire department is preparing for days of work. Image: dpa The fire on the Brocken in the Harz Mountains is not yet under control. Image: dpa Fire on the Brocken - Operation could last for days - Gallery The fire will continue to be extinguished until dark - for the time being. Image: dpa The risk of forest fires is currently very high in large parts of Saxony-Anhalt. Image: dpa A change in the weather promises help. Image: dpa The fire department is preparing for days of work. Image: dpa The fire on the Brocken in the Harz Mountains is not yet under control. Image: dpa

A fire has broken out near the Brocken mountain in Germany. The area is rugged and difficult to access. But there is positive news.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The forest fire on the Brocken in Germany is currently not spreading any further.

Fire-fighting flights have been suspended overnight.

According to the Harz district, there is a fire 1000 meters long on the Königsberg, a side peak of the Brocken. Show more

The forest fire on the Brocken is currently not spreading any further. "We have managed to contain the fire by using a lot of manpower and technology," said Harz district fire chief Kai-Uwe Lohse. "That means it is not spreading any further at the moment." According to the Harz district, the fire is burning over a length of 1000 meters on the Königsberg, a side peak of the Brocken.

The district announced that the fire would continue to be fought from the air until nightfall. Later, the forces on the ground would be reduced and there would only be patrols during the night. Long plumes of smoke flew over the mountain flank, fire departments were in constant action in the summer heat. Helicopters and fire-fighting planes flew every minute.

Fire department expects operation to last for days

For the first time, a fire-retardant chemical agent was added to the extinguishing water, said district fire chief Lohse. This should increase the effect. This is a first in Germany. Nevertheless, the fire department is bracing itself for a day-long operation.

"We are expecting several days, but hope that the change in the general weather situation on Monday will put an end to it," said Lohse. Only then should it rain. The fire department is concerned that embers in the ground could ignite new fires. The wind was also a problem.

High risk of forest fires: weather change only from Sunday evening

To prevent the flames from spreading further, additional protective strips are being cut on the ground and paths are being created. These will be used to transport water.

The risk of forest fires is currently very high in large parts of Saxony-Anhalt. According to the German Weather Service, it will remain warm and dry on Sunday. Heavy rain is expected to come from the west from late Sunday evening. Temperatures in the Schierke district of Wernigerode will reach up to 27 degrees at an altitude of 600 meters. For fire experts, the large amount of dead wood and the topography at higher altitudes is one of the reasons for the increased fire risk and the difficulty in fighting fires in the Harz Mountains.

Fire broke out in several places

The fire broke out in several places on Friday - it is still unclear why. The blazes later merged to form a larger fire front. Two years ago, the Harz district declared a state of emergency due to a fire on the Brocken. It was the same spot as now.

Head of operations Jerry Grunau told MDR: "Compared to two years ago, the situation is definitely more difficult and worse to recognize." The situation is tense, Wernigerode's mayor Tobias Kascha told the broadcaster. The wind is making the extinguishing work more difficult.

Police and Bundeswehr support the operation

According to the fire department, 180 firefighters are on site. The district fire chief spoke of four fire-fighting aircraft and two helicopters. There was also a reconnaissance helicopter from the Thuringia state police. According to the district, a helicopter from the German Armed Forces has now also arrived, with two more aircraft to follow. The federal police had sent the tank logistics for the helicopters.

Help also arrived from other parts of the region. The district of Göttingen provided support with filters and masks to protect the emergency services from smoke inhalation. The Salzland district also sent support. And the Harz National Park is continuing to work with heavy equipment on new paths and access routes, according to the last briefing in the early evening.

500 people brought to safety

The entire Brocken area is still closed to civilians. This was announced by the districts of Goslar and Harz. The district called on people to keep roads and access routes around Schierke and the Brocken clear and not to obstruct the emergency services. The Harz narrow-gauge railroads announced that the line between Drei Annen Hohne and the Brocken was closed due to the forest fire.

On Friday afternoon, around 500 people were brought to safety from the Brocken by bus. They were hikers and sportspeople, said a spokesperson for the district. The path to the Brocken is one of the most popular hiking trails in the Harz National Park.

More fires in Saxony-Anhalt

It is not the only fire raging in Saxony-Anhalt: Near Oranienbaum in the east of the state, an area of 50 to 55 hectares has been affected, according to district fire chief Peter von Geyso. Due to the increasing wind and the heat, the spread of the fire has not yet been completely stopped. A total of around 280 firefighters are on site, and two firefighting helicopters are also supporting the work. According to the district, almost 50,000 liters of water have been dropped by the helicopters so far on Saturday.

The fire had also affected areas contaminated with ammunition. However, according to the information provided, it was possible to prevent the fire from spreading. State Interior Minister Tamara Zieschang (CDU) took a look at the situation at midday. She described the fire-fighting work as challenging. The fire broke out on Friday near the B107 federal highway and a residential area. At the beginning, the housing estate was also threatened.

Meanwhile, operations have resumed following a fire at the Altmark military training area. An armored infantry battalion is currently practicing, said Alexander Helle, press officer of the Army Combat Training Center. The heath had burned extensively on Friday, with strong winds driving the fire. According to the press officer, the fire was caused by a type of smoke pot used to simulate the firing of a tank. This device had become very hot and had ignited the heath.

