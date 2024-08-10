In this photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech while visiting a flood-affected area in Uiju in North Korea's Phyongan province. Bild: Uncredited/KCNA via KNS/AP

After severe flooding in the area bordering China, North Korea will not accept any foreign aid. According to a report by the state news agency KCNA on Saturday, ruler Kim Jong Un said that more than 15,000 flood victims should be brought to the capital Pyongyang and cared for there.

More than 15,000 people are being accommodated in Pyongyang, the state news agency KCNA reported on Saturday.

It will take around two to three months to rebuild the houses and stabilize the areas affected by the floods.

According to KCNA, Kim made his remarks during a two-day trip to the city of Uiju in the northwest of the country, where he met with flood victims and discussed the reconstruction work. As usual, the agency praised Kim effusively, saying the visit illustrated his "saintly leadership" and "warm love and ennobling spirit of devoted service to the people".

No information on the number of fatalities

According to state media reports, 4100 houses, 7410 hectares of agricultural land and numerous public buildings, roads and railroad lines were flooded by heavy rainfall in the city of Sinuiju and neighboring Uiju at the end of July. The authorities did not provide any information on the number of fatalities. However, Kim Jong Un was quoted as saying that officials who had neglected disaster control were responsible for the victims.

Allies Russia and China as well as international aid organizations offered to provide North Korea with relief supplies. However, Kim rejected this and declared that the country would tackle problems on its own.

