Senior citizens are better off in Switzerland than in other countries.



Retirees are better off in Switzerland than in any other country. The country has pushed Norway into second place in the "Global Retirement Index 2024", ahead of Iceland.

According to the Global Retirement Index (GRI) published by Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM) on Wednesday, Ireland is in fourth place, followed by the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Australia, Germany, Denmark and New Zealand. All countries in the top 10 are "good all-rounders", according to the report.

However, Switzerland is the only country to rank in the top 10 in all four sub-indices - retirement finances, material well-being, health and quality of life - for the second time in a row. Above all, it has made gains in the areas of material well-being and health.

According to the report, Switzerland was able to improve in the material well-being sub-area for the second time in a row. This is due to the good performance in the indicators of unemployment and income equality, according to the report.

However, Switzerland also improved in the health sub-index, according to Natixis IM. The improvement in life expectancy is remarkable. This has risen in Switzerland in recent years in line with the global trend in life expectancy. On the other hand, Switzerland performed worse than in the previous year in terms of insured healthcare expenditure.

Retirement finances are rated slightly worse because the interest and tax burden has increased. However, this effect is almost offset by the low inflation rate.

Switzerland also suffers a slight decline in quality of life. According to the report, the values for environmental factors and happiness fell slightly, while the country continues to rank high on the happiness indicator.

