In the case of two missing nudists, a neighbor of the couple has been charged with two counts of murder.
The couple had been reported missing from a family-friendly nudist campsite and resort in the southern US state of California on August 24. Along with the 79-year-old and the 73-year-old, their dog, a Shih Tzu named "Cuddles", disappeared.
The defendant in the case in the desert community of Redlands, a 62-year-old man, was due to appear in court on Wednesday. It was initially unclear whether he has a lawyer. The man was arrested last week. The following day, investigators found human remains in a concrete bunker under the house around 100 kilometers east of Los Angeles where the man had been arrested.
Jacquelyn Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office, said it was believed to be the remains of the missing couple. She did not comment on a possible motive or how the couple came to their deaths. Rodriguez said it was not suspected that there were any other victims in the case.