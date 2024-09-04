Police officers and forensic technicians examine the demolished home of the accused in Southern California. Image: Keystone/The Orange County Register via AP/Dean Musgrove

A nudist couple disappears without a trace from a campground in August. Now the neighbor is charged with murder.

On August 24, two nudists disappeared in California.

Now the neighbor has been charged with murder.

The man was arrested last week. Show more

In the case of two missing nudists, a neighbor of the couple has been charged with two counts of murder.

The couple had been reported missing from a family-friendly nudist campsite and resort in the southern US state of California on August 24. Along with the 79-year-old and the 73-year-old, their dog, a Shih Tzu named "Cuddles", disappeared.

The defendant in the case in the desert community of Redlands, a 62-year-old man, was due to appear in court on Wednesday. It was initially unclear whether he has a lawyer. The man was arrested last week. The following day, investigators found human remains in a concrete bunker under the house around 100 kilometers east of Los Angeles where the man had been arrested.

Jacquelyn Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office, said it was believed to be the remains of the missing couple. She did not comment on a possible motive or how the couple came to their deaths. Rodriguez said it was not suspected that there were any other victims in the case.

