Serious deer attacks on humans are rather rare. However, after the death of a man, fear is spreading in an area not far from Granada in southern Spain.

A 91-year-old man was killed when a deer attacked the residents of a farm in Spain. The victim's wife (84) and a son (61) were also injured and taken to hospital, according to the emergency services and the Guardia Civil police unit. The attack took place on Thursday evening in Castril, Andalusia, around 30 kilometers north-east of Granada, it said.

The animal had been shot by the 61-year-old with a hunting rifle. It is unknown how the deer got onto the farm. According to the Guardia Civil, they have already started an investigation. Residents of the region are worried about the attack, wrote the regional newspaper "Granada Hoy". It is feared that there are more antlers in the area that are eager to attack.

Meanwhile, the mayor of the municipality of Castril, Miguel Pérez Jiménez, called for calm to be maintained. He said that measures would be taken to ensure the safety of residents and visitors to the area. First of all, the condition of the deer population in the Sierra de Castril Nature Park will be checked. A decision will then have to be made as to whether further measures are required to protect citizens and prevent such incidents in the future.

