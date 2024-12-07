One dead in storm in England - many households without power - Gallery In the UK, the city of Liverpool was the main focus. Image: dpa There was also strong wind and rain in London. Image: dpa In parts of Wales, the strongest weather warning was in place: "danger to life". Image: dpa Hundreds of thousands of people in Ireland were temporarily without power. Image: dpa One dead in storm in England - many households without power - Gallery In the UK, the city of Liverpool was the main focus. Image: dpa There was also strong wind and rain in London. Image: dpa In parts of Wales, the strongest weather warning was in place: "danger to life". Image: dpa Hundreds of thousands of people in Ireland were temporarily without power. Image: dpa

Flights, trains and ferries canceled as well as football matches: Storm "Darragh" is raging across Great Britain and Ireland. The situation is particularly critical in Wales.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At least one person has been killed in a severe storm in Great Britain.

The situation is particularly critical in Wales. Show more

At least one person has been killed in a severe storm in Great Britain. The man, aged between 40 and 50, died when a tree crashed into his car in northern England, according to the police.

Earlier, the British Meteorological Office had issued a rare red weather warning for parts of Wales due to storm "Darragh". The Met Office announced that there was a danger to life there and called on around three million people not to leave their homes. A yellow warning with increased danger was also in place for a large part of the UK.

#StormDarragh Hits Cardiff, Wales, UK 🇬🇧



This morning, #Storm Darragh made landfall bringing powerful winds. Massive trees uprooted. pic.twitter.com/W8OEcccwSO — Weather monitor (@Weathermonitors) December 7, 2024

The wind speed was up to 93 miles per hour (approx. 150 km/h). There were warnings of flooding.

Hundreds of thousands affected by power outage

On behalf of the government, UK Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds called on the population to exercise caution. "Stay indoors if you can, don't put yourself at risk and just follow the advice at all times," Reynolds told Sky News. The situation is challenging.

The entire British Isles were affected. In Ireland, around 400,000 customers temporarily lost power, as reported by the broadcaster RTÉ. Tens of thousands were also affected in the United Kingdom.

Storm paralyzes traffic

Roads were blocked due to fallen trees and two highway bridges between England and Wales were temporarily closed. In Northern Ireland, people were asked to leave their homes only if it was unavoidable. The "Titanic" museum in Belfast closed early.

Public transport came to a partial standstill. Dozens of flights were canceled in Belfast, several ferries between Northern Ireland and Scotland were canceled and many train services in Wales were canceled.

The Welsh Football Association canceled all matches, including the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool in the English Premier League. The Christmas market in Liverpool was also temporarily closed.

