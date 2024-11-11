The police have launched an appeal for witnesses to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident between two trucks in which one of the two drivers died. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron

In Vernier GE, a truck-trailer collided with a stationary truck, fatally injuring the driver of the second truck. The police are looking for witnesses to the incident.

A tragic traffic accident occurred on Monday afternoon in Geneva when two trucks were involved in a collision. One man lost his life, bringing the number of road deaths this year to eleven.

The Geneva cantonal police reported the incident in the evening. The accident occurred in Vernier when a truck with a long trailer passed another truck parked on the road. For reasons as yet unexplained, the trailer collided with the stationary vehicle.

The driver of the stationary truck was on the road at the time and was hit by the trailer. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident. The police have launched an appeal for witnesses to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.

Police appeal for witnesses

The Geneva cantonal police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the accident or can provide information to come forward. The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing and any information could be crucial in reconstructing the circumstances of the accident.

