Over a third of species and more than half of habitat types are threatened.

In a statement, over 100 researchers have expressed their concern about the "worrying situation of biodiversity in Switzerland". Their protection and promotion should be secured and strengthened with swift and effective measures. The people will vote on the biodiversity initiative on September 22.

Despite individual successes, the efforts and measures taken by the various stakeholders to date have not been sufficient to initiate the urgently needed turnaround, according to the statement published on Sunday. "To protect the basis of life, biodiversity and the quality of habitats must be sustainably safeguarded and promoted."

The 102 signatories of the statement include researchers from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH) and the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL). The researchers, who specialize in biodiversity, have observed "that the living conditions of many species and habitats in Switzerland are continuing to deteriorate".

There is a need for action

"Over a third of species and more than half of habitat types are threatened", the report continues. The main factors affecting biodiversity include micropollutants, habitat loss and the effects of climate change.

There is a need for decisive action in all habitats and natural areas, in bodies of water, in cultivated land, in forests and in settlements, and thus in a wide variety of areas of life, the economy and politics. More ecologically valuable and long-term protected areas, fewer harmful emissions and increased climate protection measures are needed to bring about a comprehensive turnaround.

