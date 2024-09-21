A paraglider crashed in Engelberg during a tandem flight. Keystone

After two of the pilot and his passenger were seriously injured in a paraglider crash in Engelberg OW, the cantonal police have launched an investigation.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The pilot and his passenger were seriously injured in a paraglider crash in Engelberg OW.

The cantonal police have launched an investigation under the direction of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland.

A month ago, there was already a paragliding accident in Engelberg in which the pilot died. Show more

A paraglider crashed during a tandem flight in Engelberg OW on Saturday. The paraglider pilot and the passenger were seriously injured, according to the Obwalden cantonal police.

The 35-year-old paraglider pilot had taken off for a flight with a 33-year-old passenger in the Brunni area at around midday. According to the police report, he got into difficulties shortly after take-off and crashed into the grassland in the Oberristis area.

The two injured people were taken to hospital by two rescue helicopters.

The criminal investigation is currently being carried out by the Obwalden cantonal police under the direction of the Office of the Attorney General.

There was already a paragliding accident in Engelberg a month ago. A 39-year-old paraglider pilot died in a paraglider crash in Engelberg on August 24.

SDA