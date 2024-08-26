Passengers and crew on an Australian airline Qantas flight from Rome to Perth were in the air for almost 16 hours with a damaged wing - without realizing it.
As the Australian airline explained on Monday, the incident occurred on August 24. During take-off of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner in the Italian capital, a part of a tire came loose and damaged the underside of the right wing, according to investigations.
Qantas flight QF6 from Rome FCO, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner blew out a couple of tyres upon landing at Perth Airport today damaging the undercarriage quite badly. It will be out of service for a while. @webflite@Keg767 📸- ? pic.twitter.com/I5SIdh191t
The crew of the aircraft only noticed the damage to the tire and wing after landing on the west coast of Australia - almost 16 hours after take-off. "We apologize to our passengers for the inconvenience and thank them for their understanding," explained a spokesperson for the airline.