A dramatic incident occurred at Skiathos Airport in Greece: a Sunclass Airline plane ran into difficulties on landing when violent winds suddenly arose. The flight could not be continued.

Strong winds took a Sunclass Airline plane by surprise when it landed on the island.

The landing gear was damaged and the aircraft was unable to continue its flight. Show more

On September 15, a Sunclass Airline plane was surprised by unexpected strong winds when landing at Skiathos Airport, Greece.

The island of Skiathos is known as the setting for the Hollywood movie "Mamma Mia", which was filmed in 2008 with Meryl Streep.

Alexandros Papadiamantis Airport is characterized by its short runway of only 1628 meters.

According to the Aviation Herald, the plane damaged its landing gear on landing and was subsequently unable to continue its flight. On September 29, the plane was still on the Greek island of Skiathos.

There are no reports of casualties.

