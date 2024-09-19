A Boeing 737 operated by Delta Airlines can no longer equalize the pressure in the cabin. As a result, several passengers are bleeding from their ears or nose. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

On a Delta Airlines flight from Salt Lake City to Portland, several passengers are bleeding from their noses and ears. The reason is a loss of pressure in the cabin. The Boeing 737 returns to the starting point.

The cause is a loss of pressure in the cabin. For unknown reasons, the Boeing 737's automatic pressure equalization system is not working.

The plane returns to Salt Lake City, where ten people receive medical treatment.

Technicians repair the Boeing 737, which returns to flight operations one day after the incident. Show more

Jaci Purser, a passenger on the Delta flight, describes how she felt as if someone had stabbed her in the ear. "I heard air coming out, then it started bubbling. I grabbed my right ear and had blood on my hand."

It turns out that other people on flight 1203 on September 15 were suffering from similar problems, bleeding from the nose or ears. Many of them were holding their ears and it was very painful, the woman, who was on a business trip, reported on the news portal KSL.

The reason is that the Boeing 737 of Delta Airlines can no longer equalize the pressure at an altitude of more than 10,000 feet (3048 metres). It took off from Salt Lake City. It is unable to reach its destination in Portland, Oregon. The pilot steers it back to its starting point.

Ten out of 140 passengers need medical assistance

The medical team on standby registers ten passengers who need medical assistance. Jaci Purser is diagnosed with a ruptured eardrum. "It sounds like I'm underwater when I speak," she explains.

There are a total of 140 passengers on board. The passengers then fly to Portland on another Delta plane.

Delta Airlines later released a statement: "We sincerely apologize to our customers for their experience on Flight 1203 on September 15. The flight crew followed procedures and returned to SLC [Salt Lake City] where our teams on the ground assisted our customers with their immediate needs."

Affected Boeing 737 already flying again

According to a retired airline pilot, the equalization of the cabin pressure to the air pressure at the respective flight altitude happens automatically. It is not known why this did not work on flight 1203 on September 15.

However, technicians are able to rectify the problem. One day after the incident, the Boeing 737 concerned returns to flight operations.

According to CNN, the Federal Aviation Administration, the authority responsible for flight safety, has announced that it is investigating the incident. This is the latest in a series of mishaps and problems involving aircraft from US manufacturer Boeing.