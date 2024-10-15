The Swiss pension system ranks twelfth in an international comparison. Archive image: Keystone

The Swiss pension system once again ranks in the top third in a global comparison.

The "Global Pension Index 2024" compares pension systems.

Switzerland has fallen from eleventh to twelfth place.

The top three are the Netherlands, Iceland and Denmark. Show more

According to the new "Global Pension Index 2024" published today, the Netherlands has the best pension system, followed by Iceland and Denmark.

The Swiss pension system fell slightly from eleventh place last year to twelfth place in the survey, according to the consulting firm Mercer. Bringing up the rear is India.

A total of 48 systems worldwide were analyzed by Mercer and the CFA Institute. The index assesses the pension systems on the basis of three sub-indices for adequacy ("How much do you get?"), sustainability ("Can the system continue to function in the future?") and integrity ("Can the system be trusted?").

Too little diversification

The Swiss pension system is rated as above average overall, even with a slightly lower score compared to the previous year. It continues to be rated as permanently reliable and future-proof.

The adequacy and integrity of the Swiss pension system was rated slightly lower this time. The rather low salary replacement ratios, i.e. the ratio of pension to salary, in an international comparison, had a negative impact.

In addition, Swiss pension funds still place too little emphasis on broad diversification of asset investments and the associated use of alternative investments with an attractive long-term risk/return ratio, according to the consultancy firm. In general, pension systems worldwide are facing major challenges due to demographic trends and rising costs.

