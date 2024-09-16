The police are investigating the parties involved in the accident for assault. Symbolbild: Friso Gentsch/dpa

A camper van collided with a truck in the German city of Ulm on Friday. There were no injuries until the couple from the camper came to blows with the truck driver.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you An accident between a camper van and a truck on the B30 near Ulm escalated into a heated argument on Friday.

The 77-year-old motorhome driver punched the lorry driver, who responded by hitting him in the head; the pensioner's wife also intervened.

Both parties sustained minor injuries and it is being investigated whether their driving licenses will be revoked. Show more

"Conditions like in the Wild West" is how the Ulm police describe the incident that took place on Friday evening on the Bundesstrasse 30 near Ulm-Gögglingen in a statement.

But first things first: At around 5.15 p.m., a retired couple from the far north of Germany were driving their motorhome in the direction of Biberach. Due to roadworks, the B30, which is actually two lanes in the direction of Biberach, becomes one lane at the Donaustellen exit.

In the area of the overpass, the motorhome collides with a truck from Austria traveling in the same direction. Both the pensioner couple and the 63-year-old truck driver stop after the collision. Both vehicles are damaged.

Dispute degenerates into a fight

Even before the police arrive, the parties involved in the accident get into a fight. The situation escalates: The 77-year-old motorhome driver punches the truck driver in the face. According to the police report, the latter immediately defends himself "with a good headbutt".

The 77-year-old goes down. This prompts the 76-year-old passenger and wife of the motorhome driver to punch the truck driver in the stomach and kick him in the shin. The driver reacts again and pushes the woman down the embankment.

All three are slightly injured. As well as being investigated for assault, they can also expect to have their driving licenses revoked. According to the police, the responsible authorities will check whether they are in a fit state to drive a vehicle. The police estimate the damage to the truck at 2500 euros and to the motorhome at 5000 euros.

