A pensioner from Thuringia amputated his customers' testicles, toes and penis on request. Symbolbild: IMAGO/Wirestock

A 75-year-old pensioner from Thuringia performed amputations in his home without medical knowledge. A court in Erfurt sentenced the man to several years in prison for grievous bodily harm.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 75-year-old man from Thuringia amputated body parts in his living room in exchange for payment.

The pensioner carried out the operations without a license. He has no medical training.

The Erfurt Regional Court convicted the man of grievous bodily harm. Show more

It sounds like something out of a horror movie: Pensioner Gerhard T. from Thuringia amputated parts of people's bodies in his living room in Sömmerda at their own request. At the request of those affected, the amateur surgeon cut off testicles, a penis and toes without a license or medical training. The man got to know his customers beforehand on relevant internet forums. There, the 75-year-old offered his special services as the "Cutter of Erfurt". The pensioner collected between 500 and 2200 euros for the amputations.

A court in Erfurt has now sentenced the man to three years and ten months in prison for seven counts of grievous bodily harm and one count of assault. "What we definitely want to achieve with this sentence is that there are no copycats," explained presiding judge Udo Tietjen.

Bloodbath on the plastic mat

The man had carried out the amputations in the living room of his private home. Before the procedure, a plastic mat was rolled out over the sofa. The victims were then anaesthetized in the affected areas using a syringe. It is still unclear where the pensioner disposed of the cut-off body parts.

The public prosecutor's office had demanded six years and six months in prison for the man. However, the court passed a more lenient sentence because the defendant confessed. "It was an extraordinary trial, it was also a trial tainted with shame," continued Judge Tietjen. Most of the victims did not want to testify against Gerhard T. at the trial because they found it difficult to talk about their experiences. The defendant argued that he had only wanted to help those affected.