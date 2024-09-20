A pit bull has seriously injured its own owner on Mallorca. The German had to be taken to hospital. Symbolbild: dpa

The man was walking his dogs - a pit bull and a Rottweiler - when the two animals attacked each other. When he tries to separate the animals, the pit bull sees red.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to media reports, a German man was attacked and seriously injured by one of his two dogs in Mallorca.

The 47-year-old apparently wanted to separate his two quarrelling dogs, a pit bull and a Rottweiler.

The man was taken to hospital with serious bite injuries and high blood loss. Show more

According to media reports, a German man was attacked and seriously injured by one of his two dogs on Mallorca. The man, who has a residence in Mallorca, was walking a pit bull and a Rottweiler in Cala Millor in the east of the island on Thursday when the two four-legged friends attacked each other, reportedMallorca Magazin. When the 47-year-old wanted to separate the animals, the pit bull suddenly attacked him. Witnesses reported a "brutal attack".

The man was taken to hospital with severe bite wounds and high blood loss, as confirmed by the local mayor's office. The animal is said to have injured its master so badly that tendons were exposed in places. Passers-by were able to tie the pit bull to a lamppost until the police arrived. The victim's wife agreed to the animal being put down. In Germany, the pit bull is classified as dangerous by several federal states.

dpa