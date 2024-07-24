Nepalese state television reports that an airplane left the runway during take-off and crashed. Photo: Agniia Galdanova/AP Keystone

An airplane has crashed on take-off in Nepal. Several people were killed.

According to media reports, a plane has crashed on take-off in the Himalayan state of Nepal. According to preliminary information, five bodies were recovered at the scene of the accident at the international airport in the capital Kathmandu, wrote the local newspaper "Kathmandu Post".

The pilot was taken to hospital. 19 people were on board the plane of the Nepalese airline Saurya Airlines. There was initially no official confirmation of this.

A spokesman for the airport was quoted by the newspaper as saying that the plane had left the runway while taking off for Pokhara in Nepal. A large cloud of smoke could be seen in photos from a distance. No further information was initially available.

