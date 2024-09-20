The Italian Air Force and police were involved in the search for a missing small plane in Emilia-Romagna alongside the mountain rescue service (theme picture). Picture: Keystone/EPA/Max Cavallari

After days of searching, it is certain: a missing small plane on its way to France has crashed. All three occupants are dead.

No time? blue News summarizes for itself After days of searching, the wreckage of a crashed small plane with the bodies of the three missing occupants has been discovered in Italy.

The plane was found in difficult-to-access terrain in the mountains on the border between the regions of Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna.

The plane had taken off on Tuesday morning from Pavullo in the northern Italian province of Modena, bound for France. Show more

After days of searching, the wreckage of a crashed small plane with the bodies of the three missing occupants has been discovered in Italy. The plane was found in difficult-to-access terrain in the mountains on the border between the regions of Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna, according to the mountain rescue service. The occupants - all three from France - were found dead. The crash site is located near the municipality of Fivizzano in the Apennine mountain range. The cause of the accident is still unclear.

The plane had taken off on Tuesday morning from Pavullo in the northern Italian province of Modena, bound for France. The last radar signal came from near the crash site. Since then, there has been no trace. The Italian Air Force and the police were involved in the search alongside the mountain rescue service. The efforts were hampered by dense fog and heavy rain.

