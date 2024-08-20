This image provided by the European Space Agency shows what the exoplanet TRAPPIST-1 b might look like. (archive image) Keystone

Planets could contain much more water than previously thought. However, according to a new study, most of the water is not on the surface, but hidden deep inside the planets.

Until now, researchers have assumed that water on planets is mainly found on the surface. A study published on Tuesday in the journal "Nature Astronomy", in which a researcher from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH Zurich) was also involved, now shows that this is not the case.

"The results of our model for the planet's interior call into question the previous idea of water worlds: most of the water (even more than 95 percent) can be stored deep in the core and in the mantle and not on the surface," wrote the researchers led by Caroline Dorn in the study. Distant planets that were previously thought to be water-poor could therefore actually be rich in water.

Life on water worlds possible after all?

According to the researchers, the results could have implications for the habitability of so-called water-rich super-Earths, i.e. planets whose surface is covered by a deep, global ocean and which are larger than Earth. "Even water-rich super-Earths could have the potential to develop Earth-like surface conditions," the researchers wrote in the study. Previous studies had come to the conclusion that life is not possible on these.

According to a press release issued by ETH Zurich, this study was triggered by investigations into the Earth's water content, which came to a surprising conclusion four years ago: The oceans on the Earth's surface contain only a small proportion of the total amount of water on our planet. The contents of more than 80 oceans could be hidden in the Earth's interior.

