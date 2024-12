The letterboxes in the entrance hall of a residential building in the Grange-Canal district of Geneva, which were badly damaged by a parcel bomb in November. Keystone/Salvatore Di Nolfi

In August and November, a Patek Philippe employee and the daughter of a work colleague were injured in Geneva. Now the police have arrested two suspects.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you In August and November, a Patek Philippe employee and the daughter of a colleague were injured in Geneva.

Two suspects were arrested on Wednesday.

The men are charged with attempted murder, endangering the lives of others and the use of explosives. Show more

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the parcel bomb explosions in Geneva. According to the "Tribune de Genève" and "20 Minutes", Geneva police arrested one man in the city on Wednesday, while the federal police arrested another suspect in Valais.

The brothers, aged 28 and 32, are accused of attempted murder, endangering the lives of others and the use of explosives. Both deny the accusations.

A Patek Philippe employee and the daughter of a colleague were injured in the explosions in August and November.