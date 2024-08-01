Without police dog Jango, the missing 99-year-old woman in Urnäsch, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, would not have been found. Keystone

Animal hero in the canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden: police dog Jango tracked down a missing 99-year-old woman in a sloping embankment.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The sniffer dog Jango has tracked down a missing 99-year-old woman in the canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden.

All previous searches had failed.

Jango tracked down the pensioner in an embankment, suffering from hypothermia. Show more

A missing 99-year-old woman was tracked down by a police dog in Urnäsch, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, on Wednesday evening. Jango found the woman, who had disappeared from a retirement home, in an embankment suffering from hypothermia.

As the cantonal police announced on Thursday, the woman was taken to hospital. The staff of the retirement home in Urnäsch, relatives and the Urnäsch fire department searched for the missing woman until 9.45 pm without success.

The cantonal police patrols that were deployed were also unable to find the woman in the immediate vicinity, the press release continues. Jango was then deployed and tracked her down.

SDA