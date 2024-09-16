The 33-year-old hunter was found dead in this steep terrain on Monday night. Keystone

A 33-year-old hunter was found dead in Zernez GR on Monday night. He had previously been reported missing by his two colleagues.

The emergency services found the man dead in the steep terrain. A crash is likely.

According to the police, an investigation into the death has been launched. Show more

The 33-year-old left the small hunting lodge in the Alp Munt area at 10.30 p.m. on Sunday evening, the Graubünden cantonal police wrote on Monday. Because he did not return after some time, his two colleagues alerted the police and began searching for him.

Shortly after 1 a.m., emergency services finally found the dead hunter in the steep terrain. A crash was "very possible", according to the Graubünden cantonal police.

Nevertheless, investigations into the death are currently being conducted in all directions. However, no gunshot wounds have been found. A care team was called out to look after the relatives.

