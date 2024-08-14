Two lifeless people have been found in a house in Altenrhein SG. Bild: BRK News

A woman and a man were found dead in a detached house in Altenrhein SG on Wednesday afternoon. The St. Gallen cantonal police are assuming a violent crime. No further information is available for the time being.

Police have discovered two dead people in a house in Altenrhein SG.

The St. Gallen cantonal police are assuming a violent crime.

The deceased are a 48-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman. Show more

The emergency call center received a report shortly after 12.20 p.m. that two people had been found lifeless in a detached house in Altenrhein.

According to the cantonal police, the emergency services who responded were only able to determine that the two people were dead. They were a 48-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman.

Investigation underway

Both were registered in the household, explained police spokesman Florian Schneider at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. Investigations are now underway into both the cause of death and the circumstances that led to the deaths of the two people.

It will be some time before further information is available, said Schneider. No statements can yet be made about the possible involvement of third parties. At the moment, however, the police do not believe that there is any danger to the public.

More to follow.

